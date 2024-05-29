People can learn CPR at Red Wings games at Innovative Field

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People will have an opportunity to learn CPR at upcoming Red Wings games at Innovative Field.

The team has partnered with UR Medicine and the American Heart Association to bring a mobile CPR training kiosk next to the Red Wings team store. It offers interactive training, hands-on practice, and a 30-second test to teach people about the proper hand placement and compression rate to potentially save someone’s life. It also includes music to help maintain a continuous rhythm.

The kiosk is available from Tuesday, May 28 through Sunday, June 2 as the Red Wings take on the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The kiosk will also be available between Tuesday, June 11 through Sunday, June 16 as the Red Wings take on the St. Paul Saints.

You can learn more about the mobile kiosk and how to get trained in CPR on URMC’s website here.