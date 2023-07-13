Perinton residents debate proposed Marriott hotel

PERINTON, N.Y. — Does Perinton need another hotel? That was the debate on Wednesday night during a public hearing before the town board.

Christa Development is applying for a special use permit to build a four-story Marriott hotel on Route 96 near Fishers Road in Perinton.

The plans call for 116 rooms and 95 parking spaces on five acres of land. Christa says it will not have a pool, restaurant, or banquet venue. Some neighbors who live off Fishers Road spoke at the meeting to say they’re concerned about noise and privacy.

“This hotel does not further Perinton’s community plan in any way, shape, or form, and I am strongly opposed to the building of this hotel,” said Theresa Jeane of Perinton.

“Believe it or not there are people traveling and going away for a week at a time for businesses and this product is tailored to that business traveler,” said Brian McKinnon of Christa Development.

Originally, the site was slated for a bank but during the pandemic that plan was withdrawn.