Person charged with manslaughter in deadly 2022 crash on Brown Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after Rochester Police said he was involved in a street race that killed an uninvolved woman back in 2022.

Timothy Tabron, 30, is charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. His indictment was unsealed on Wednesday.

Two cars were racing each other in the early morning of Nov. 26, 2022 on Brown Street. A woman, 30-year-old Alivia Curl, happened to be turning onto the street from Eddy Street and was hit. She died at the scene.

After a long investigation, RPD identified Tabron as one of the drivers. He was already in Monroe Jail on unrelated charges at the time of his arraignment. He is still being held in jail without bail and has a bail hearing on Thursday.

RPD says the investigation into the hit-and-run crash is still ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call 911.