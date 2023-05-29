Teen shot and killed after getting caught in crossfire outside Anthony Jordan Health Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A teenager is dead after she was caught in the crossfire of two groups shooting at each other outside Anthony Jordan Health Center on Monday.

Rochester Police say the groups were gathered at the parking lot of the health center when they began shooting. The female in her late teens was sitting in a car around 3:10 a.m. when she was shot.

“It does not appear she was involved in the altercation,” said a statement from RPD.

The teen was taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private car and she died soon after she arrived. RPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 911.