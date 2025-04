FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm’s Pet of the Week wears her heart on her… head.

Meet Cleopatra: a goat looking for a home where she can come out of her shell. Lollypop says though she’s shy, she is sweet. She even has a fur heart on her head.

Cleopatra feels most confident with her best friend, Percy. Lollypop would love to see them find a home together.

To learn more about Cleopatra or apply to adopt her, click here.