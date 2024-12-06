Pet of the Week: King

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm’s Pet of the Week is quite the catch, and he’s looking for his forever home.

Meet King, an independent 5-year-old black cat with one eye. Lollypop says this house panther has a big personality but is selective about his companions. He prefers to be surrounded by older cats and possibly calm dogs—as long as he’s given space.

A household with older children would work best for him, as he enjoys head scratches on his terms.

Lollypop calls King a “distinguished gentleman” as he prefers a luxurious can of wet food and soft beds. He enjoys wand toys and sharpening his claws on a scratcher.

If King sounds like the perfect companion for you, you can make an appointment to visit him through this link.