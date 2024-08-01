Pete Davidson cancels show at Rochester Fringe Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Popular comedian and SNL star Pete Davidson was set to perform the Rochester Fringe Festival in September — but has canceled his show.

The star has canceled all his shows preceding his appearance in Rochester as well. The exact reason behind the cancelations is unknown.

The Rochester Fringe Festival producer gave News10NBC the following statement:

“As many of you have seen, unfortunately Pete Davidson has had to cancel all his upcoming tour dates, including his appearance at Rochester Fringe. We wish him all the best and hope to welcome him to Rochester sometime in the future. In the meantime, we are very close to securing a super-exciting new comedy headliner and cannot wait to share those details as soon as they’re confirmed. Anyone who purchased tickets for Pete Davidson, please hold onto them and we will have more information for your shortly!”