PGA Championship expected to bring $190 million to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The PGA Championship begins at Rochester’s Oak Hill Country Club in May. According to Greater Rochester Enterprise, the men’s golf major championship is expected to generate $190 million in local economic impact.

The organization says the estimate was made using data from the PGA on various industry sectors including construction, food and beverage, hotels, lodging, and real estate.

An estimated $225,000 people are expected to come to the area for the tournament, which runs from May 15 to May 21. Monday through Wednesday are practice days and Thursday through Sunday are competition days.