PGA in Pittsford Family Night will be held Wednesday night

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The PGA in Pittsford Family Night will take place at the Pittsford Community Library on Wednesday night. It begins at 5:30 p.m.

The celebration and includes family activities, games, mini-golf, and food vendors. Also, the Canandaigua National Bank has a putting green and enjoy beer and kombucha tastings. The funk and soul band Shine will perform at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. You can learn more here.

Parking is available behind the library.