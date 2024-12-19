Pilot dies in East Aurora plane crash on Dion Dawkins’ land

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A plane crashed Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m. near State Route 20A in East Aurora. The crash site is on property owned by Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the aircraft involved was a single-engine plane with only the pilot on board. The pilot declared an emergency shortly before the crash and was died at the scene.ll

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation into the crash.

