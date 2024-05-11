‘Pink and Teal Challenge’ raises funds for fight against breast cancer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. —The Pink and Teal Challenge is back, a 5K walk and run dedicated to raising funds for the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester. News10NBC is a proud sponsor of the event.

The race begins with runners taking their mark at 9:30 a.m. at Monroe Community College, followed closely by the walkers’ departure at 9:45 a.m. The Pink and Teal Challenge also has a hybrid option, for virtual participation from anywhere in the world.

News10NBC Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld is calling for some rain Saturday afternoon, but the race should see some sunshine with temps in the 50s.

For more information about the Pink and Teal Challenge, click here.