Pittsford family shares story of loss in Super Bowl commercial

A Pittsford family will share their story of loss as part of a commercial that will air during the Super Bowl this weekend. The Gibbons family lost their 19 year-old daughter last year to an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Initially, the family of Paige Gibbons was private with their grief about her death but a few months after her passing, they sat down with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke to share their story in hopes of helping other families.

It was that story that caught the attention of the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Support, which is sponsoring the Super Bowl ad this weekend.

Paige Gibbons was home from her freshman year in college on Thanksgiving break when she went to hang out at a friend’s house. The girls thought they were each taking one Percocet, but it turns out the pills were 100% fentanyl. Paige went to sleep that night and never woke up.

“Paige was a kind, caring, old soul,” says her father Dave. “When New York State reached out and said, we have this opportunity to share your story, we thought it was be a good chance to build that awareness and education.”

While most Super Bowl ads are happy, funny or cute, this one will serve a greater purpose. “There’s fun commercials out there, but this is a moment where people are partying and so someone could accidentally have this happen, on this day,” Dave says.

The family says Paige and her friends thought they bought Percocet from an acquaintance on Instagram but after taking just one pill each, Paige died and her friend spent weeks in the hospital.

They’re hoping the Super Bowl ad serves as a warning to other teens and parents about just how dangerous and devastating it can be to take even one pill without knowing for sure what’s in it.

“Quite frankly, it’s been the hardest last year of our lives and I don’t want another family to go through this and unfortunately, it’s still happening,” Dave says. “Fentanyl is all over the place and I think awareness is being built but quite frankly, I don’t want anyone feeling how the Gibbons feel today. The more we talk about it and be open about it, I think there’s a chance that we can maybe help save on person from making the same mistake.”

OASAS says the commercial featuring the Gibbons family is slated to air toward the end of the 3rd quarter of the Super Bowl around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The young man who sold the pills to Paige and her friends has been criminally charged. The case is likely to go to trial this summer.