Pittsford Rotary Club to hold Peace Pole Ceremony in memory of Pittsford Native

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Pittsford will be planting a Rotary Peace Pole in memory of a Pittsford native who was shot in January of 2024 in Washington, D.C.

Ryan Realbuto was walking home from an event with a church group in D.C. Investigators say two men pulled up in a car and asked them for money. When they didn’t give them any, they shot Realbuto.

Realbuto joined the Rotary-sponsored Interact Club at Pittsford Mendon High School during his freshman year and served on the club’s leadership team for three years.

The ceremony for Realbuto is happening Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Thornell Farm Park.

News10NBC reached out to investigators to see if there are any developments in the case. They said there are no developments or changes in the investigation.

