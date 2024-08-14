Pittsford village debates banning most Airbnb rentals, aims to ‘maintain historic character’

Pittsford village officials discuss banning most short-term rentals

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Pittsford Village Board met Tuesday to debate proposed laws that would ban most short-term rentals in the village, unless the homeowner is still physically staying in the property with the guests.

Mayor Alysa Plummer said fewer than 1% of homes in the village are short-term rentals (STRs). However, one person at the meeting argued that no one who stays at these properties is causing any problems.

“We have moms and dads and grandparents coming in on parents weekend,” Len Parker said at the meeting. “It’s hardly a problem that carries much weight no matter what the STRs are doing but our STRs are doing the right kinds of things.”

News10NBC has tried multiple times to reach out to the village trustees who drafted the legislation, but none of them have responded.

The legislation states that it is in the public interest to “maintain the historic character of the village and minimize the impacts of the increased noise and trash that can sometimes be associated with short-term rentals.”

