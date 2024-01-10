Police: 1 person hospitalized after armed home invasion in Webster

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

WEBSTER, N.Y. – Webster Police responded to an armed home invasion on Halesworth Lane in Webster on Tuesday at 11:46 p.m.

Police said that two men confronted one of the residents at gunpoint and went into the house and robbed the victims of property.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police are asking people who live close to the following streets to review their home surveillance cameras between 8 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday. If anyone has video of traffic or people walking by, contact them at wpdinvestigations@ci.webster.ny.us.

• Halesworth Lane

• Bannerwood Drive

• Foxworth Lane

• County Line Road (between Ridge and State)

• Ridge Road (between Phillips Road and County Line Road)

Police said they currently don’t have information that indicates there is a threat to anyone in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to 911.