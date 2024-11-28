Police: 21-year-old shot, found near Flint Street and Exchange Boulevard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating a shooting near Exchange Boulevard and Flint streets Thursday morning.

Officers say they found a 21-year-old shot multiple times in their upper and lower body. The victim was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where they’re being treated for critical injuries, though police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officers tell News10NBC the public is not in danger, and believe the shooting was isolated.

This investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.