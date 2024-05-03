Greece Arcadia on two-hour delay as police investigate email with bomb threat

GREECE, N.Y. — The Greece Arcadia high school and middle school are on a two-hour delay on Friday because police are investigating an email containing a bomb threat.

News10NBC’s crew at the scene sees a drone, five Greece Police cars, and three sheriff’s office cars. A banner on the Greece Central School District website says they received the anonymous threat this morning.

Emma Southcott, a Greece Arcadia senior, said her mom got a robo-call about the school delay. She said this is isn’t the first time school has been delayed because of a threat.

“This is outrageous because this isn’t the first time this has happened here and this is crazy to me. …It’s definitely scary,” Southcott said.

News10NBC has reached out to Greece Police and the district for more information. This is a developing story.