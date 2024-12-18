Police arrest 17-year-old as suspect in murder on Seth Green Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police have arrested a suspect in a murder on Seth Green Drive.

Officers say 17-year-old Alvin Nickson shot 52-year-old Rodney Corbit on September 27. Corbit was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries on October 3.

Nickson was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a foot chase with police.

He faces the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Photo from the scene on Seth Green Drive on 9/27/2024

Police say they are not currently discussing the motive behind the shooting, but say Corbit and Nickson knew each other.

Nickson was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Monroe County Family Court and brought to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.