Police arrest suspect in 2020 murder on Genesee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a 2020 murder.

Nathan L. Bernard was shot and killed on April 29, 2020 on Genesee Street when police say he was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when the suspect shot him. Police have identified 31-year-old Jalen Reed as the suspect, and say they have been working to identify him since the day of the murder.

Police arrested Reed Monday morning and he is charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Redd will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Tuesday morning.