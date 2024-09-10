Police arrest teenager in deadly Cuba Place shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police have arrested a teen suspect in connection to the deadly shooting on Cuba Place. The shooting happening on August 30, when police say they found 39-year-old James Jackson shot inside a crashed car.

Investigators have identified 17-year-old Raphael Marquez as the shooting suspect. On Monday, Marquez was seen near Clinton Avenue and Radio Street. He initially ran away from police, but was eventually arrested.

Marquez was also arrested twice last year with loaded handguns.

He’s been charged with murder in the second degree, was arraigned Monday night, and brought to the Monroe County Children’s Center.