Bonfire engulfs nearby shed in flames

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — A bonfire in Seneca Falls quickly engulfed a nearby shed in flames.

The Seneca County Police Department says the 911 call came in around 2 a.m. from someone at 5 South Park Street. The Police Department,, Seneca Falls Fire Department, and the North Seneca Ambulance rushed to the scene.

First responders found the shed completely in flames when they got to the scene, and sent News10NBC the following pictures:

Photo: Seneca Falls Police Department

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, and no one was injured.

Police say the fire started after a bonfire wasn’t put out properly.