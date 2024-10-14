Police: Bystander sees teens running from stolen car after crashing into house on Hawley Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after they say a stolen car crashed into a house on Hawley Street Monday afternoon.

Police found a Hyundai, stolen from Greece, crashed into the side of a house. The car hit an air conditioning unit and the siding of the house, and the house was not structurally damaged. One bystander told police they saw teens running from the car.

No one was hurt and the Hyundai was towed to the police impound lot. No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.