Police chase ends in rollover crash on Driving Park Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car crashed and rolled over during a chase with New York State Police Thursday afternoon.

State Police say officer tried to pull over a Jeep Compass near Goodman Street, but the driver didn’t stop — starting a chase. The Jeep crashed into an uninvolved car at the intersection of Driving Park and Lake avenues. That uninvolved car then crashed into another uninvolved car, and the Jeep rolled over.

Police arrested five people after the crash.

The drivers of the two originally-uninvolved cars have minor injuries. One person in the Jeep was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with a minor injury.

This investigation is ongoing. News10NBC is working to learn more information and will update this story.