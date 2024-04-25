Police confiscate illegal gun from convicted criminal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department arrested a convicted criminal in possession of an illegal gun Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 49-year-old Verron Jackson had a .45 caliber Hi-point handgun loaded with eight rounds on him when officers responded to a domestic altercation on Huntington Park. Jackson was arrested and brought to Monroe County Jail, and officers took the gun.

Jackson is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees.

Since Jackson has previous criminal convictions, he is not allowed to have a firearm in New York. He was previously convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon.