Police: Driver suffers medical condition, dies in crash Friday morning

DANSVILLE, N.Y. — A medical condition led to a deadly crash in Dansville Friday morning, according to police.

The Dansville Police Department says 45-year-old Timothy Williams of Wayland died after crashing into a tree. Officers responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m after calls about a bad crash. They say Williams was driving eastbound on Maple Street in a 2017 Ford Escape when he had a medical condition.

The passenger in the car tried to steer the SUV as it continued to speed down Maple Street, eventually crashing into a tree.

Williams was pulled from the SUV by the Dansville Fire Department and rushed to Noyes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The passenger was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement sends their thanks to the bystanders who jumped in to help the victim before they got to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.