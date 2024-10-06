Police: Family fight leads to stabbing on Avon Place

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Avon Place Sunday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the area between Field Street and South Clinton Avenue and found a 45-year-old Rochester man stabbed in the upper body. The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the stabbed stemmed from an argument between family members. The victim was stabbed on Avon Place and ran to Asbury Street where he was found.

The area is currently closed down as police continue to investigate. Nobody is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.