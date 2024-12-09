Police: Father facing charges for kidnapping 5-year-old child at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is behind bars and faces several charges after police say he kidnapped his child at gunpoint Monday morning.

Officers say the man, 25-year-old Malik Breedlove, showed up at a house on Fifth Street and started throwing rocks at the windows. The child’s mother opened the front door and told Breedlove to go away — that’s when police say Breedlove pulled out a gun and forced his way inside.

After making his way inside, officers explained Breedlove went upstairs and took the 5-year-old child, despite other adults in the house trying to stop him. As he was taking the child, police say Breedlove shot a round from the gun through the front door of the house.

Police got to the house around 1:30 a.m.

Officers found Breedlove and the 5-year-old child within minutes near Niagara Street and Central Park. The child wasn’t hurt and was brought back home. Breedlove was arrested and found with the .45 mm handgun loaded with nine rounds.

He was taken to the Monroe County Jail, and found to have two outstanding warrants from Rochester City Court.

Breedlove faces the following charges: