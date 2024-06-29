Police: Fight leads to stabbing on Parsells Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Friday night.

Police say the stabbing happened on Parsells Avenue just before 9 p.m. in the area between Denver Street and Culver Road. Officers found the victim, a 64-year-old Rochester man, stabbed in his upper body at the scene. The victim told the officers he got in a fight with someone who had already fled the scene.

A short time after that, police got another call for a person hurt on Louise Street. Officers headed to the scene and found a 33-year-old Rochester man who had a minor injury on his upper body.

Police say they learned both men were drunk and started fighting, but officers are still investigating. Both men have non-life-threatening injuries.