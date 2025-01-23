Police: Fight leads to stabbing outside urgent care in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department is investigating after it says a man was stabbed outside an urgent care on West Ridge Road.

Officers got got to the scene around 1 p.m. and say the stabbing happened after a man left the URMC urgent care, another man confronted him, and started an argument.

Police say the argument eventually escalated to a fight, and then the 27-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body.

Officials say the two men knew each other before the stabbing.

The man was brought to URMC with non-life-threatening injuries. The Greece Police Department is continuing to investigate, and ask anyone with information to call 911.