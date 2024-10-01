Police find teen naked, handcuffed in car after kidnapping in Greece

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police say a man has been arraigned and released on bail after being accused of kidnapping a teen, making them undress, and cutting of their hair.

Police say they were called to Glenora Garden apartments on Saturday, September 28 at 3:42 p.m. and found five minors and three men. After investigating, police say a 13-year-old went into the apartment building and was confronted by 25-year-old Jayquon Martin, who lived in one of the apartments.

Officials say Martin threatened the teen with a rifle and forcefully kept the teen in his apartment for 45 minutes until Martin’s brother and father got there. Police say Martin and his 22-year-old brother Mikquon Williams and 53-year-old father Lennis Williams kidnapped the teen and handcuffed him.

When officers found the teen, he was naked and handcuffed to the backseat of a car. Police say martin cut the teens hair off with scissors.

Mikquon and Lennis were both charged with second-degree kidnapping.

Martin was charged with the following:

Kidnapping 2nd degree

Criminal Use of a Firearm 1st degree

Robbery 1st degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree

Criminal Mischief 3rd degree

All three men were arraigned in Greece Town Court, and were held on $2,500 cash bail, $5,000 insurance bond, or $7,500 partially secured bond. All three posted bail, and were released.