Police investigate stabbing on Arnett Boulevard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Rochester Friday night.

They say it happened near Arnett Boulevard and Woodbine Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. When police got to the scene, they found a 25-year-old Rochester man who was stabbed. The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital in an ambulance, and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Currently, no suspects are in custody as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.