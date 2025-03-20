Police investigating armed robbery at ESL Thursday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officers are investigating an armed robbery at the ESL on Merchants Street on Thursday.

Rochester Police say a suspect went into the bank and demanded cash from a teller just before 1:30 p.m. They say the suspect ran away with cash, but police don’t know where they went or how much money they took.

Police say they tried to find the suspect but weren’t able to. No one was hurt during the robbery, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.