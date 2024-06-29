Police investigating fatal crash near Broad Street and South Clinton Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man died in a crash Saturday morning.
Officers tell News10NBC the crash happened at the intersection of Broad Street and South Clinton Avenue. A 39-year-old man from Rochester was brought to the hospital where he died from significant injuries.
The driver of the other car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. Officers say they’ve ruled out drugs and alcohol as factors in the crash.