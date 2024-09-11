Police investigating murder-suicide in Penn Yan

PENN YANN, N.Y. — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Penn Yan. They say it happened on Tuesday, September 10, when officers were dispatched to a house after a family member called, saying they found two people dead.

Officers went to the house around 7:30 p.m. and found a man shot multiple times and a woman shot once. Police say they’re treating the shooting as a murder-suicide, and will not release the names of the man and woman at this time.

Police are working with other agencies to notify the family members of the man and woman, and provide support to anyone affected.