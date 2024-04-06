Police investigating stabbing on Rosewood Terrace Friday night

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is being treated at a local hospital after police say he was stabbed Friday night.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. on Rosewood Terrace. Officers on scene say they found the man in his 30s with multiple stab wounds in his upper body. The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital and has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating, and ask anyone with information to call 911.