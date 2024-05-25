Police investigating two stabbings overnight in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department tells News10NBC it responded to at least two stabbings overnight in Rochester.

The first was around 10:30 Friday night. Police responded to North Street in the area between Lyndhurst and Woodward streets and say they found a man in his 30s who was stabbed in both arms.

The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital in an ambulance and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

About a half hour later, police responded to Saratoga Avenue and found a group fighting in the street. After breaking up the fight, police say a man in his 20s told them he was stabbed in the upper body. The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody for either investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.