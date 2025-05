ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are trying to identify a suspect they say robbed a victim at gunpoint on Chili Avenue.

Police say on April 13 at around 10 a.m. on Chili Avenue, the suspect forcibly took the victim’s purse while holding the victim at gunpoint.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or email RPDTipLine@CityofRochester.gov.