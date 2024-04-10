RPD makes arrest in deadly shooting last December on Glenwood Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old man back in December on Glenwood Avenue near Finch Street.

U.S. marshals and Rochester Police arrested Dante Weiford, 26, on Tuesday evening after a traffic stop. He is accused of killing Ziheir Roberts during an argument. Officers found Roberts in the early morning of Dec. 2 with a gunshot wound and he was taken to hospital, where he died.

RPD says they identified Weiford after a months-long investigation. Officers say Weiford shot Roberts at a close range in the stomach and they knew each other. Roberts is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He will be arraigned on Wednesday morning.