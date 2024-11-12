Police: Man accidentally drives car into Canandaigua Lake

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A car was pulled out of Canandaigua Lake by a crane after police say the driver accidentally drove in Tuesday morning.

Police say 19-year-old Dutcher Samatulski parked his car on the pier around 1:24 a.m. and drove into the lake while trying to make a U-turn. Samatulski was able to get out of the car and swim to shore. He was brought to F.F. Thompson Hospital and was treated for potential hypothermia.

Police say alcohol and drugs were not factors. Samatulksi was given a traffic ticket for moving from a lane unsafely.