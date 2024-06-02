Police: Man accused of sending inappropriate texts to young family members

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — A man was arrested Saturday after police say he’s accused of sending vulgar messages to young family members.

Seneca Falls Police say 50-year-old Adam J. Christensen was arrested on June 1 on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of aggravated harassment. Police explain the arrest stems from accusations of Christensen sending “vulgar and obscene” messages to his young family members.

Officials say in the messages Christensen also threatened physical harm. He was arrested and brought to the Seneca County Jail where he waits for his arraignment. An order of protection was requested on behalf of the victims.