Police: Man and woman face charges after their unsupervised dog attacks man and son

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Two people were arrested after police say they let their dog run around without supervision. The dog later attacked a man and his son on South Main Street.

The attack happened on August 29 when a 43-year-old man and his 10-year-old son were walking on the sidewalk. Bystanders and Canandaigua Police officers had to wrestle the dog off the father after the son ran to a nearby business for help.

Both the father and son suffered significant injuries.

Police say the dog had a history of biting other people, and had run around the community before.

On September 9, Canandaigua Police say they arrested 27-year-old Casey F. Murphy and 26-year-old Madison J. Heredeen, saying they let the dog run around at large. Murphy and Heredeen face two counts of assault in the third degree and one count of reckless endangerment in the second degree.

Both Murphy and Heredeen were given appearance tickets to appear in court at a later date.