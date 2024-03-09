Police: Man kidnaps woman in Geneva overnight

GENEVA, N.Y. — Geneva Police have a man in custody after they say he kidnapped someone overnight.

Geneva Police say they were called to a house on Hamilton Street around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. They learned 35-year-old Dakota J. McKoy broke into the home and forcefully kidnapped a woman in her 30s. After searching with help from NYS Police and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police found both McKoy and the victim at a house in Waterloo.

Police say the McKoy and the victim know each other, and there is no threat to the public.

McKoy was arrested and is currently being held at Ontario County Jail waiting for his arraignment. This investigation is ongoing.