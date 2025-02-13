Police: Man shoots teen trying to steal a car with illegal gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a January shooting that happened on Rauber Street in Rochester.

Felix Rivera, 47, fired multiple shots with an illegally possessed handgun towards a 15-year-old boy who was trying to steal a Hyundai from a driveway, according to Rochester police. That was on January 18.

The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with multiple non-deadly gunshot wounds.

The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force found Rivera Wednesday, February 13, on Yates Street, arrested him, and brought him to the Monroe County Jail.

Rivera faces the following charges:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon on the third degree.

Rivera was not legally able to possess a firearm in New York State due to a previous criminal conviction, according to police.