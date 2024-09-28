Police: Man stabbed during argument on St. Paul Blvd.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said an argument between acquaintances quickly got physical, leading to a man getting stabbed Saturday morning on St. Paul Street.

The stabbing happened around 11:05 a.m., in the area of the Andrew Terrace Apartments. Police found a 66-year-old man with at least one stab wound to the upper body. Police said he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and he is expected to live.

Police said the suspect in the stabbing has been found and detained.