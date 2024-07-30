Police: Officer fires at driver who tries to run him over during traffic stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are looking for the person they say drove at an officer, who shot at them, during a traffic stop.

No one was hurt.

This happened near Joseph Avenue and Vienna Street early Tuesday morning. Capt. Greg Bello said during the traffic stop, the car took off down a one-way street, turned around, and came at the officer, who felt threatened and started shooting.

Officers found the the suspect’s car in another part of the city. Bello would not say where, but said technicians were processing evidence at that scene as well. The driver has not yet been found.

A similar situation happened Monday morning when police tried recovering a stolen car on Nellis Park. That’s when police say drivers in two stolen vehicles sped towards them. The officers were able to run out of the way.

Sunday night, in the southwest part of the city, officers encountered a similar situation when they tried stopping a car full of teens. The vehicle drove at officers and hit a tow truck. Some of the teens then hopped into a stolen vehicle and tried to get away before stopping on Flint Street and running off.

“We were able to apprehend one of the teens, I believe 16 or 17 years old, and they got an appearance ticket because that’s the way things work in New York state. A 16-year-old drives a car at a police officer and gets an appearance ticket,” Bello said. “Unfortunately that’s becoming more and more of a reality and that’s something officers are facing and thankfully none of our officers have been injured of late because of that but obviously it’s a scary situation when a car drives at you.”

The 16-year-old caught on Flint Street was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and released to a parent.

Joseph and Vienna will be closed off for most of the morning while police continue investigating, including going door to door looking for video evidence.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.