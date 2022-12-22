Police officers deliver toys and food to families of homicide victims

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local group is giving back to the people affected by gun violence this holiday season.

Save Rochester is a local non-profit aimed at strengthening the community by eliminating poverty. It teamed up with Rochester Police officers to deliver toys and food to the front doors of the families of homicide victims.

Organizers say they put together and wrapped more than 300 gifts. This is Save Rochester’s third annual toy and food drive. The items will be delivered to families on Thursday as well.

“This has been a pivotal year, a critical time for these families, so it may be unexpected but I know they are greatly appreciative of the help that’s being introduced to them as well,” said Michael Looney, the program coordinator for Save Rochester.

