Police: Parolee choked, hit woman in RGH parking garage before stealing her car, crashing after chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A robbery at Rochester General Hospital led to a police chase ending in a crash Monday morning — and the suspect arrested was released on parole just 10 days ago for other car-jacking-related crimes.

Police say a woman was in her Kia in the parking garage outside Rochester General Hospital when a man demanded she get out of her car, hitting and choking her for several minutes until she got out of the car and ran away.

Officers found the suspect in the car near Lake Avenue and Britton Street, but police say the driver wouldn’t stop when officers tried to pull him over. This started a short chase, and officers say the suspect drove at New York State troopers on Lake Avenue who were trying to put down spike strips.

Eventually, the car crashed on River View Heights. Officers say that’s when the suspect got out of the car and started to run away until an RPD K9 officer found them in the backyard of a house.

RPD says the suspect is 34-year-old Isaiah Weathers and is charged with the following:

Second-degree robbery

Second-degree assault

Third-degree grand larceny

First-degree reckless endangerment

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Weathers could face more charges added on as officers continue to investigate, and he’s also on parole for first-degree robbery and other car-jacking-related crimes from 2013.