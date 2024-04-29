Police search for two drivers who fled three-car crash on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for two people who drove away from a three-car crash on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Dewey Avenue near Locust Street. When officers arrived around 12:30 a.m., only one car was still at the scene, which went off the road and into a tree. The 50-year-old driver of the car wasn’t hurt and the 37-year-old passenger was treated at the scene after having some pain in the upper body.

RPD is asking people to call 911 if they have any information that can help to find the two cars that drove off.