UPDATE: As of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, officials say Robert has been found.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Have you seen Robert Steffenhagen? Police say the 76-year-old man has dementia and may need medical attention.

He was last seen walking on Culver Road in Irondequoit on Thursday wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans, and a necklace. Police explain he has limited verbal abilities.