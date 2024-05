UPDATE: Police say Marshel has been found safe.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for 9-year-old Marshel Miller, who they say wandered from a house on Edgeland Street around 6 a.m. Friday. Marshel has autism and is believed to be in danger.

Police describe her as 5’0, 100 pounds, and last seen wearing white shirt, tan pants, and a dark backpack.

Photo: RPD

Anyone with information in encouraged to call 911.